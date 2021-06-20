Swiss National Bank Has $623,000 Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,886 shares in the company, valued at $32,812,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,666. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHAT stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

