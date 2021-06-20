Swiss National Bank Has $822,000 Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

