Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Wave Life Sciences worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

