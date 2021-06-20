Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

