Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $442,500.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.