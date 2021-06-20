TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €25.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €27.33 ($32.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €20.96 ($24.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

