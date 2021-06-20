TD Securities Cuts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $86.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CONE stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

