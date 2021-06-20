Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,071 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.