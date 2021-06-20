Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,093 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $110,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.79 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

