Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,913 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.