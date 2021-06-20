Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $12,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

