Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $561,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.61 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

