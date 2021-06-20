Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,470,484. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

