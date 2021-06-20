TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $174,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

