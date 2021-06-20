Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $257,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $422.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

