Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $396.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

