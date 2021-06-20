Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25.

