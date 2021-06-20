Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 306.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.