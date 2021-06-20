Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

