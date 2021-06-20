TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,150.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $5,150.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,304,739,359 coins and its circulating supply is 50,304,010,251 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

