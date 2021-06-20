Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $623.31 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.53. The company has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

