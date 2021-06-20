Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

