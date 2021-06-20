Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,492 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.