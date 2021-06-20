Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,818 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

