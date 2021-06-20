Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,426 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $383.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.56. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

