Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 654.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.