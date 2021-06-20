Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

T opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.