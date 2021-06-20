Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $46.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

