Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.