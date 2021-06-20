TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $88.56 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.