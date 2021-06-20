The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

