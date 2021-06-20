The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

