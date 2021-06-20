The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of TCS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

