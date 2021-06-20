The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,750 ($62.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,041.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.