The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $12.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.83. 6,290,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
