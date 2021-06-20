The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $12.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.83. 6,290,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

