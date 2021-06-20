The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

