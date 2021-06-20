The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 4.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,234. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

