The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

