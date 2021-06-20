The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.
NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
