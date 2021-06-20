The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.