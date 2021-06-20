The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
