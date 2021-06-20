The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of The Lovesac worth $44,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

