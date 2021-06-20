The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) vs. Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Middleby and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby 0 1 8 0 2.89 Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Middleby currently has a consensus price target of $205.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.56%. Hayward has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given The Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Middleby is more favorable than Hayward.

Profitability

This table compares The Middleby and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby 8.59% 14.70% 5.58% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Middleby and Hayward’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby $2.51 billion 3.56 $207.29 million $4.96 32.46 Hayward $875.40 million 6.25 $43.30 million N/A N/A

The Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than Hayward.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of The Middleby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of The Middleby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Middleby beats Hayward on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as muffin, cookie, and bread products. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

