The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of The New York Times worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYT stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.