The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

SMG traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

