The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

