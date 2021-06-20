The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.42. 12,357,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

