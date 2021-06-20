The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.42. 12,357,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.47. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

