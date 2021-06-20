Tidex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00181980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.67 or 1.00330048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00830650 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

