Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00763756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083930 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

