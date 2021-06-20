TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TMDX opened at $29.78 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock worth $3,161,744. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

