Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

TCW opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

